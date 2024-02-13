On the show, he said: “I called it Basic Bloke because, recently, I realised almost everything about me is bang in the average range. My favourite food is curry, my favourite drink is lager. My shoe size is the average, as is my weight. I also inform the audience I’m the average height 5”9, and the nightly disbelief that I could even be that modest height is, frankly, hurtful.”

He regards blokes as different from men: “We’ve seen a rise in ‘men’ being used as a pejorative for power and toxicity, but I’d argue your average bloke is none of those things. He’s just plodding on, with his heart in the right place but a pathological inability to remember the birthday of anyone he loves.“I recently returned from three days away with the lads and my wife asked me how they all were. A simple question, but I couldn’t really answer. I knew we’d had a laugh but couldn’t tell her any new details about their lives. It’s great to talk nonsense and rip each other a new one for any minor infraction of blokey protocol, but we should also at least know the names of all of our mates’ kids.”Geoff continues to be a feature in the world of political and social commentary, with regular appearances on programmes including Question Time, Politics Live, Peston, and All Out Politics. And that will remain a topic on his sixth tour. “I’ll always do a bit of the show on what’s happening politically. It’s fair to say all parties come in for a pasting this time around.”