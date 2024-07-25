Funny puppets and cheeky characters in Peak District's outdoor theatre show
This one-hour adventure featuring funny puppets and cheeky characters promises laughter, audience participation and a sprinkle of magic for families of all ages.
A humble vet sets out to defeat a dragon that has been terrorising his village. But on the way he meets characters with health problems including a dragon with a poorly tooth. Each creature the vet treats uses stories to help distract the patients from their pain. Eventually, the vet decides to become a full-time mythical monster mender. The show culminates at the Monster Mender Camp, where together with the audience a new story is conjured up to help the Vet treat monsters in the future.
The show will be performed at Thornbridge Hall, near Great Longstone, Bakewell on August 10 at 11am. Tickets cost £12 (adult 17+), £9 (child 3-16 years), £4 (under 3s) and include all-day garden entry.
Babbling Vagabonds are an award-winning company from the Peak District which have been creating original family theatre for outdoor spaces for the past 20 years.
