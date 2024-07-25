Here Be Dragons will be performed at Thornbridge Hall, near Great Longstone on August 10, 2024 (photo: Babbling Vagabonds)

Calling all brave adventurers! Prepare to meet ogres with throbbing headaches and scaly mermaids in need of a pick-me-up in Babbling Vagabonds; outdoor theatrical experience – Here Be Dragons.

This one-hour adventure featuring funny puppets and cheeky characters promises laughter, audience participation and a sprinkle of magic for families of all ages.

A humble vet sets out to defeat a dragon that has been terrorising his village. But on the way he meets characters with health problems including a dragon with a poorly tooth. Each creature the vet treats uses stories to help distract the patients from their pain. Eventually, the vet decides to become a full-time mythical monster mender. The show culminates at the Monster Mender Camp, where together with the audience a new story is conjured up to help the Vet treat monsters in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show will be performed at Thornbridge Hall, near Great Longstone, Bakewell on August 10 at 11am. Tickets cost £12 (adult 17+), £9 (child 3-16 years), £4 (under 3s) and include all-day garden entry.