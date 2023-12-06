Motormouth news reporter Jonathan Pie will be taking to stages in Sheffield and Nottingham with his weapons grade takedowns of the people in charge and the state of the nation.

Jonathan Pie visits Sheffield City Hall on March 1, 2024, and Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on March 16, 2024.

Pie will be touring his Heroes and Villains show in which he celebrates the UK’s greatest heroes (nurses, Gary Lineker, 24 hour off-licence proprietors) and takes a verbal blowtorch to its villains (the Tories,cyclists). He said: "Join me and marvel in wonder as I kick The Establishment’s back doors in and rifle through its kitchen cupboards."

Jonathan Pie: Heroes & Villains visits Sheffield City Hall on March 1 and Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall on March 16, 2024.

The frustrated reporter Jonathan Pie is a character created by actor, writer and comedian Tom Walker. Now with more than 1.7 million Facebook followers, Pie’s videos regularly achieve millions of views, with Rory Bremner once describing the character as ‘the most important satirical creation since Partridge’.

Pie’s four previous live tours since 2016 have sold out venues such as the Hammersmith Apollo and the London Palladium and have been performed across the US and Australia. His second live show ‘Jonathan Pie: Back To The Studio’ aired on BBC One. His most recent tour ‘Fake News’ was nominated for a Chortle award.

As well as Pie’s regular YouTube videos, he has also created a series of short films. ‘The World’s End’ saw him heading to COP26 to get annoyed about Climate Change. ‘Jonathan Pie’s Hard Brexit’ saw Pie report on a UKIP protest march and find himself at the centre of a twitter-storm, whilst ‘Pie Net Zero’ saw him present a new documentary about climate change, where he thought he might be in for a jolly couple of days by the seaside. He also found time to interview ‘HRH The Duke of Chesterton’ in an hilarious pastiche of the infamous interview with Prince Andrew.

Recently, Pie’s work with the New York Times has gone viral internationally. Pie will be debuting his new podcast ‘Call Jonathan Pie’ on BBC Sounds in summer 2023, and Walker is working on scripted TV formats for the character.