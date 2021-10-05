Friz tops the bill at the Ship of Fools Comedy Club show in No 28, Belper , on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

The musical comedian, who has five digital albums including Do Not Sneeze Onto Your Nan and Parody City, has had his work aired on Radio 4 and has racked up sell-out Fringe shows.