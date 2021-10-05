Friz Frizzle will raise laughs in Derbyshire town by ruining songs
Self-styled song ruiner Friz Frizzle will headline a comedy night in a Derbyshire town.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 5:30 am
Friz tops the bill at the Ship of Fools Comedy Club show in No 28, Belper, on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
The musical comedian, who has five digital albums including Do Not Sneeze Onto Your Nan and Parody City, has had his work aired on Radio 4 and has racked up sell-out Fringe shows.
Sarah Johnson, Tom Christian and Jacob Nussey will be support acts and Alan Seaman will compere.
Tickets £9 from www.wegottickets.com/event/524728