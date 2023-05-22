Ultimate tests of speed and strength will be undertaken by a new generation of superhuman Gladiators competing against a brave set of contenders. Classic games including fan-favourites Duel, Hang Tought and The Eliminator will be included in the challenges.

Free tickets are now available for the show at the Utilita Arena on the afternoons of June 1, June 2, June 5, June 7, June 8 and June 9, 2023.

Gladiators has always been a huge part of the Walsh family. Donna Walsh, who is Bradley’s wife and Barney’s mum, was head choreographer for the Gladiator cheerleaders on the original series during the Nineties. Bradley, and a very young Barney were regular visitors on set, with Barney taking some of his first steps on the iconic arena floor. Not to be outdone, Bradley followed in his small son’s footsteps when he took part in a Celebrities vs Jockeys special in 1997!

Bradley said: “Wow! I can’t believe that I’ve been asked to be part of this iconic show. I used to sit backstage, or in the audience, every week watching my wife be part of this juggernaut and now I get to co-host a new version of Gladiators!!! Saturday night family entertainment at its best...are you ready?!“

Barney said: “Gladiators has been a massive part of our family and it’s an honour to be asked to co-host this iconic show. I’m so excited for everyone to see the spectacle, elite athletes and fantastic family entertainment that is Gladiators.”

Contestants so far confirmed for the new series include professional rugby player Jodie Ounsley and UK CrossFit star Zack George.

Jodie, who won the title of Deaf Sports Personality of The Year in 2020, is a former England Women's Rugby Seven's player, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu British Champion and five times World Coal Carrying champion. She will be competing in Gladiators under the name Fury.

Zack won the title of the UK’s Fittest Man in 2020 and also ranked number 26 out of 126,461 on the global CrossFit leader board. He has taken on the name Steel for the Gladiators show.