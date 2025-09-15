Oh What A Night, touring to Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre on September 20, celebrates the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

Tribute shows form a large part of the new season’s line-up at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel theatre.

The Fleetwood Mac Legacy on September 19 is a new production covering the musical legacy of the legendary multiple Grammy Award winning band. Iconic hits including Dreams, Don’t Stop and Little Lies and many more are performed by an acclaimed ensemble of musicians.

Fans of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons should check out Oh What A Night! which will take the audience back in time through the vocal group’s incredible career. Hailing from New Jersey, the singing sensations sold 100 million records worldwide through hits including Sherry, Let’s Hang On, Big Girls Don’t Cry, December 63 (Oh What A Night) and Who Loves You. Relive the classics at the Winding Wheel theatre on Saturday, September 20.

Queen tribute band Majesty bring their new show The Break Free Tour to Chesterfield on October 4. The band will celebrate the highlights of Queen’s career from the early chart-topper Bohemian Rhapsody to sell-out concerts at Wembley Stadium.

Rob Kingsley will leave Elvis Presley fans all shook up with his tribute to the king of rock ‘n’ roll on October 18. A Vision of Elvis recreates a live concert including hits Stuck on You, It's Now or Never, Return to Sender, GI Blues, Suspicious Minds and The Wonder Of You.

Followers of Taylor Swift will be snapping up tickets to see an award-winning production that honours the superstar’s music and live performance. Self-confessed Swiftie Katy Ellis takes centre stage, backed by a live band and dancers, in her show Taylormania which tours to Chesterfield on October 30. The show is packed with songs including Shake It Off, Blank Space, Love Story, You Belong With Me, Look What You Made Me Do and I Knew You Were Trouble.

Abbamania descends on Chesterfield on October 31, bringing a show of hit songs including Waterloo, Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Super Trouper and more. These tribute singers are now in their 26th year of touring planet earth so have got the Abba sound and moves down to a fine art.

For tickets go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.