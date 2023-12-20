Comedy legend Frank Skinner will tour his new stand-up show 30 Years of Dirt to Sheffield.

He will perform at the City Hall on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Tickets are now on sale.

The tour follows a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe and seven nights at the Lyric Theatre in London’s West End.

Frank’s career took off after he won comedy’s coveted prize, The Perrier Award, in Edinburgh in 1991. He created the comedic chat show The Frank Skinner Show for television. David Baddiel and Frank devised and presented Fantasy Football and Baddiel & Skinner Unplanned. The pair then composed the football anthem Three Lions which was sung by The Lightning Seeds.

Frank has hosted three series of Frank Skinner’s Opinionated (BBC2), seven series of Room 101 (BBC1) and seven series of Portrait/Landscape Artist of the Year (Sky Arts).