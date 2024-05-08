Former Strictly pro dancer AJ Pritchard and his brother Curtis in song and dance spectacular Come What May touring to Sheffield
and live on Freeview channel 276
Classic numbers including Your Song and Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend will feature alongside timeless hits from other modern movie musicals including The Greatest Show and Like A Virgin in the song and dance spectacular Come What May which tours to Sheffield City Hall on September 26, 2024.
Looking forward to joining the production, AJ Pritchard said: “Come What May, is going to get myself and Curtis back onstage performing together and that is exactly what we love doing. This show embodies the big musical numbers we have all come to love with the dance routines that I love to watch, but I much prefer being on stage which is exactly where I’ll be.”Curtis is equally as excited, saying: "I’ve loved performing and entertaining an audience since my Ballroom and Latin dancing days, so this is the perfect tour for me - singing and dancing! Having gone through the full show I know that you will be entertained start to finish. Come What May, is going to blow you away, I guarantee it.”
This high-energy musical extravaganza will sweep audiences away to the sultry, mysterious atmosphere of Paris. From the sexy and disreputable underbelly of the city to the glamour and glitz of the Moulin Rouge, you'll be transported back in time to a place of dreams, adventure, and most importantly, love. Get ready to sing and dance the night away!
Tickets from £30.50; go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.