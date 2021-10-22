Millie Henson has adapted M.R. James classic ghost story Whistle, And I'll Come To You for the stage.

Millie Henson, 23, has written an adaptation of M.R. James’ ghost story Whistle, and I’ll Come To You!

The play, which will be performed at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, is directed by Millie’s mum, Karen Henson, and the cast includes Millie’s dad, John Goodrum.

In Millie’s version, the lead character is female rather than the male professor of the original tale, and is played by Susan Earnshaw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen Henson directs Whistle, And I'll Come To You.

The professor has had a run of sleepless nights, feels light-headed and can’t focus her eyes. She begins to see and hear things that cannot possibly exist. Dreams, hallucinations and reality all meld into one – and she can't escape the feeling that something is coming for her….

Millie, who has a Masters degree in creative writing, has spent the past year achieving her lifelong ambition to write a play. A former pupil of Highfields School in Matlock, she went on to study history at the University of Leicester where she also did her Masters.

She has collaborated on several writing projects, including Sparrow in the Breeze, a stirring short film by Lanky Brothers Films.

Whistle, and I’ll Come To You! will be presented by Rumpus Theatre Company at the Pomegranate Theatre on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 2pm and 7.30pm.

John Goodrum is acting in Whistle, And I'll Come To You! (photo: Simon Marper).