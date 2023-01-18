Bouncers will be presented by The John Godber Company at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield,

John Godber’s iconic play lands at the Winding Wheel Theatre on February 9 and 10, 2023.

Lucky Eric, Judd, Les and Ralph are the original men in black as they tell the tale of one night in a Yorkshire disco in the 80’s in this outrageous parody of Saturday Night Fever! All the gang are out on the town, the boys, the girls, the cheesy DJ, the late-night kebab man, and the taxi home, all under the watchful eyes of the Bouncers.

Coronation Street’s Lamin Touray, who played professional footballer and Daisy Midgeley’s love interest Ashley Hardcastle in the ITV soap from November 2021 to April 2022, is among the cast of Bouncers. Lamin joins northern actors George Reid and Frazer Hamill, who are returning performers for The John Godber Company, and newcomer Tom Whittaker.

John Godber said: “We are delighted to be taking Bouncers back to the heyday of disco and the 1980s. Looking back there was so much wrong with the decade but also so much to celebrate, this new production dances a balance between what was great and what is cringeworthy now!”

The play is presented by The John Godber Company, directed by John Godber’s wife Jane Thornton and the production has been developed in association with CAST in Doncaster.

Bouncers, described as hilarious, vulgar and highly physical, was the first play composed by prolific playwright John and became his most successful. Voted as one of the greatest plays of the 20th Century in a National Theatre poll, Bouncers was nominated for Comedy of the Year in 1985, won seven Los Angeles Critics’ Circle Awards and five awards in Chicago in 1987.

John Godber and Jane Thornton set up their northern touring theatre company in 2011 to enable John to continue expressing himself through the dramatic form following his departure from Hull Truck where he was artistic director and served for 26 years.