Jenny Sheeran will tutor an adult beginners class at the Whitworth Centre, Darley Dale, starting on September 26 with subsequent classes every Tuesday from 7pm to 8pm. The first class will be free and then £8 per person on a pay as you go basis.

She said: “I am so excited to have the opportunity to run these classes in such a beautiful building which has such a lovely and spacious ballroom. If people have danced before and would like to get back into it or whether it's something completely new, everyone is welcome to come along to dance with a partner or solo. Stepping onto the dancefloor and learning a new skill is not only good for your physical health but it will also improve your mental health too!”

Jenny, 46, who recently moved to Darley Dale to be nearer to family, is the founder and sole owner of Sheerdance which she launched in Greater Manchester to teach children and adults. She will continue to run her beginners, intermediate, improvers and advanced classes in Oldham where she trains dancers to enable them to take medals and compete if they wish.

Jenny Sheeran, pictured top and right, will run the new adult beginners ballroom and Latin class at The Whitworth, Darley Dale, pictured below, every Tuesday from September 26, 2023.

Her interest in ballroom and Latin started at the age of four when she joined a dance school. Medal tests and dance competitions kept her busy throughout childhood.

Jenny said: “Wanting to make dance my career I was keen to find a dance partner to compete so when an opportunity came along to dance with a partner, the fact he was Dutch didn't stop me so l moved to Holland to fulfill my ambition. We competed there for two years then we returned to England to continue our dance career and competed for England.

"We very quickly became one of England's top couples winning major championships, making the top 24 in all open to the world competitions including the international championship held at the Royal Albert Hall in London and being finalists at many competitions in the famous Empress Ballroom at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool. We spent many years travelling up and down the country training, competing and performing dance demonstrations. We represented England abroad including Ireland, Italy, Holland and Miami.“I have also appeared in a number of television programmes including dancing on the Jools Holland New Years Eve party, A Touch of Frost, the Last Detective and appearing on a television commercial for Taskers Of Accrington.”

Jenny, who retired from competing in 2002, is a qualified Strictly fitsteps instructor and a qualified Zumba instructor.

She has a nine-year-old daughter who has been dancing at Sheerdance for the past six years.