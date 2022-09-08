News you can trust since 1855
Form your own impression of stand-up comedian by checking out live show in Derbyshire

Stand-up comedian and impressionist Joseph Wilson is poised to add fun-loving Derbyshire folk to an army of fans which stretch from New York to London.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 5:30 am
Joseph Wilson will be performing at the Blessington Carriage, Derby on September 19, 2022.
Joseph tops the bill at the Funhouse Comedy Club night in Blessington Carriage, Derby, on September 19, 2022. The comedian is renowned for his energetic, physical and improvised style. He began his multi-talented career at the age of 18 and has flourished into a comedic force to be reckoned with.

Matt Rouse will bring his amazing take on observation comedy to the show.

Completing the line-up are up and coming comedians, Yazz Fetto, Mat Wils and Candice Bryan.

Spiky Mike will bring his cheerfulness and chat to the evening in the role of compere.

The show starts at 8pm.

Tickets £6 in advance; to book, go to www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

