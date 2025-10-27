Folklore and personal battle inspires new play to be tested on Derbyshire audience

By Gay Bolton
Published 27th Oct 2025, 05:30 GMT
Michael Lambourne, writer and performer, has based the script of Black Shuck on his own personal battle (photo: Nicholas Dawkes)placeholder image
Haunting folklore and a personal battle combine in a pioneering new immersive production that will be tested on a Derbyshire audience.

New Perspectives’ latest production fuses 3D spatial sound, live storytelling and visual theatre and will be unveiled to the public for the first time on October 29 at Tideswell’s St John the Baptist Church.

Writer and performer Michael Lambourne has taken an East Anglian myth of a ghostly demon dog and woven it with his own battle – his real-life encounter with the ‘black dog’ in the from of a cancer diagnosis. He said: “When a piece of devastating news tears through the present, an ancient legend awakens. Black Shuck comes roaring out of English folklore, teeth bared, eyes blazing and nothing is ever the same again.”

Funding from Immersive Arts UK has enabled New Perspectives to continue to push boundaries by combining more than five decades of rural touring expertise witih innovative audio-visual design.

Tickets for the test performance of Black Shuck in Tideswell cost £5 each. To check availability, go to https://tideswelltheatre.org.uk/buy-tickets

