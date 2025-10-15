Florence Nightingale - The Lady with the Hammer will be presented in Crich, Lea, Derby and Buxton during October 2025 (photo courtesy of Oddsocks)

A new play about Florence Nightingale, who spent her childhood in Derbyshire, promises to cast the iconic founder of modern nursing in a new light.

Titled Florence Nightingale – The Lady with the Hammer, the creation is billed as “A funny and moving journey through the life of Britain’s most famous nurse and how she changed men’s minds.”

The play, presented by Derbyshire’s Oddsocks theatre company, promises 90 years in 90 minutes of horrid history, dodgy medicine and Oddsocks comedy.”

Four performances will be staged in Derbyshire – at Crich Glebe Community Centre on October 23 at 7.30pm, Lea Chapel on October 24 at 7pm, Chapel Street Arts Centre in Derby on October 25 at 7.30pm and Buxton Pavilion Arts Centre on October 26 at 7.30pm.

Elli Mackenzie, Oddsocks creative producer and actor, explained how the production came about. The company relocated to ab abandoned chapel with links to the famous Nightingale family in the tiny village of Lea in 2021. Elli said: “In early 2022, actor Amber Lickerish came to the chapel to audition for the role of Ophelia in Hamlet. As we drove up the road to the chapel from Whatstandwell train station, she told us that we were travelling the route Florence walked home on her return from the Crimea.

"Amber, it turned out, is quite the expert when it comes to Florence Nightingale having been lead performer as Florence herself at the Florence Nightingale Museum in London. She has also appeared as Florence at prestigious events such as the Lord Mayor’s Show at Westminster Abbey and the Chelsea Flower Show. Amber got the part as Ophelia with Oddsocks.”

Andy Barrow, writer/director and cast member said: “We were watching QI on TV one evening and the phrase “The Lady With The Hammer” was coined by the show’s host Sandi Toksvig and that inspired us to find out more about her. It was this intriguing alternative view of the famous lady with the lamp that gave the play its focus. Then, in a strange twist of fate, Sandi’s son Theo, who played Hamlet opposite Amber joined the project as dramaturg”.

So, what should audiences expect from this new play from Oddsocks? “Laughs, obviously, otherwise it wouldn’t be an Oddsocks show” says Elli. “And a funny but factual story which sheds new light upon an iconic figure” responds Andy, “most people know the story of the angelic lady whose work influenced generations of nurses, but as always the truth is far more interesting than the fiction”.