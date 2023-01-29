Fisherman's Friends: The Musical tours to Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from February 7 t0 11, 2023 (photo: Pamela Raith).

Fisherman’s Friends: The Musical is based on the true story of the chart-topping Cornish singing sensations.

A star cast includes James Gaddas, (Coronation Street, Billy Elliot the Musical), Parisa Shahmir (Mamma Mia!), Robert Duncan (Drop the Dead Donkey), Anton Stephans (The X Factor) and Susan Penhaligon (Bouquet of Barbed Wire).

The show tours to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from January 31 to February 4 and to Sheffield Lyceum from February 7 to 11, 2023.

When a group of Cornish fishermen came together to sing the traditional working songs they’d sung for generations, nobody, least of all the fishermen, expected the story to end on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.

FIsherman’s Friends: The Musical is packed with sea shanties made famous by the group including Keep Haulin’, Nelson’s Blood, No Hopers Jokers & Rogues and many more.

Acapella group Fisherman’s Friends, who take their name from a brand of strong throat lozenges, have been singing together since 1995 and are from Port Isaac. Among the original line-up were three fishermen and others linked to the sea through their roles as coastguards or lifeboatmen. Their talent was spotted in 2009 when BBC radio presenter Johnny Walker was on holiday in Cornwall and discovered two of their home-made CDs. Johnny’s manager negotiated a £1million recording contract with Universal Music Group and their first commercial album was released in 2010. Now semi-professional, the band usually embark on short tours in November and February/March. They still occasionally perform in Port Isaac, singing on The Platt at the back of the beach during the summer for charity.

Their story of success inspired the original Fisherman’s Friends film of four years ago and its sequel, Fisherman’s Friends: One And All, which was released in 2022.