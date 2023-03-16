Thrill-seekers will be able to experience a scary new attraction for the first time at Alton Towers Resort this weekend.

Flying demons, levitating dolls and haunted chandeliers will confront those brave enough to cross the threshold of The Curse at Alton Manor, which opens its doors on Saturday, March 18.

The immersive dark ride charts the terrifying story of Emily Alton - the troubled daughter of a pair of Victorian high society figures who prefer partying to parenting, until one night when they disappeared into thin air. The only person remaining was Emily, and some say she still haunts Alton Manor to this day looking for the one thing denied to her – play.

Visitors to The Curse at Alton Manor will be taken on a journey through 12 scenes as Emily wreaks her revenge.

Bianca Sammut, divisional director at Alton Towers Resort, said: “We’re delighted to finally be able to take the wraps off The Curse at Alton Manor and welcome those brave enough to enter.

“We’ve harnessed the power of cutting edge technology to provide a fully immersive experience that blurs the line between reality and Emily’s demonic world.

“Visitors will even seem to disappear in front of their very eyes as a result of a spine-chilling array of special effects and visuals that have never been seen before from a UK theme park."

To book your visit, go to www.altontowers.com

