News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
2 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
5 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
6 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
6 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
6 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

First look at scary new haunted house ride with flying demons and levitating dolls at Alton Towers Resort

Thrill-seekers will be able to experience a scary new attraction for the first time at Alton Towers Resort this weekend.

By Gay Bolton
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:12 GMT

Flying demons, levitating dolls and haunted chandeliers will confront those brave enough to cross the threshold of The Curse at Alton Manor, which opens its doors on Saturday, March 18.

The immersive dark ride charts the terrifying story of Emily Alton - the troubled daughter of a pair of Victorian high society figures who prefer partying to parenting, until one night when they disappeared into thin air. The only person remaining was Emily, and some say she still haunts Alton Manor to this day looking for the one thing denied to her – play.

Visitors to The Curse at Alton Manor will be taken on a journey through 12 scenes as Emily wreaks her revenge.

Bianca Sammut, divisional director at Alton Towers Resort, said: “We’re delighted to finally be able to take the wraps off The Curse at Alton Manor and welcome those brave enough to enter.

“We’ve harnessed the power of cutting edge technology to provide a fully immersive experience that blurs the line between reality and Emily’s demonic world.

“Visitors will even seem to disappear in front of their very eyes as a result of a spine-chilling array of special effects and visuals that have never been seen before from a UK theme park."

To book your visit, go to www.altontowers.com

Emily Alton is waiting to welcome visitors to The Curse at Alton Manor ride that opens on Saturday, March 18.

1. Haunted house

Emily Alton is waiting to welcome visitors to The Curse at Alton Manor ride that opens on Saturday, March 18. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
An eerie glow surrounds the exterior of spine-tingling new attraction The Curse at Alton Manor (photo: David Parry/PA Wire).

2. Haunted house

An eerie glow surrounds the exterior of spine-tingling new attraction The Curse at Alton Manor (photo: David Parry/PA Wire). Photo: David Parry

Photo Sales
Inside the Grand Hall, where an opulent party becomes a scene of death with skeletal bodies lying slumped at tables (photo: David Parry/PA Wire)

3. Haunted house

Inside the Grand Hall, where an opulent party becomes a scene of death with skeletal bodies lying slumped at tables (photo: David Parry/PA Wire) Photo: David Parry

Photo Sales
3D projection mapping brings each scenario to chilling life (photo: David Parry/PA Wire).

4. Haunted house

3D projection mapping brings each scenario to chilling life (photo: David Parry/PA Wire). Photo: David Parry

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Victorian