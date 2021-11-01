Fireman Sam Saves The Circus in live show touring to Chesterfield

Fireman Sam Saves The Circus is touring to Chesterfield's Winding Wheel on November 6, 2021.

The hero of emergencies will be tackling one of his most unusual call-outs yet when he is asked to save the circus!There’s a tiger on the loose, the lights are faulty and everyone is in danger. Who you going to call? It’s got to be Fireman Sam!

Find out how he copes with the risky situation at the Winding Wheel Theatre on November 6, 2021. Two performances of Fireman Sam Saves The Circus will start at 10.30am and 1pm.Become a Fireman Sam cadet and then watch the magic of the circus in this all-singing, dancing, action-packed show.

The rescue mission unfolds when Norman Price who is always getting into trouble, becomes the star of a travelling circus which pitches up at Pontypandy.In his rescue mission Fireman Sam will be supported by his colleagues Penny Morris, Elvis Cridlington and Station Officer Basil Steele. This 60-minute show has no interval. Tickets £18.50 (children, concessions), £19 adult), £72 (family). To book, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk