Final casting is announced for Gypsy: A Musical Fable at Buxton International Festival

Joanna Riding stars in Gypsy at Buxton Opera House from July 7 to 24, 2022.

Monique Young will take on the role of Louise, aka Gypsy Rose Lee, in the musical Gypsy: A Musical Fable at Buxton Opera House from July 7 to 24, 2022.

The cast will be headed by award-winning West End actor Joanna Riding, a well-known face on stage, screen and television, who will play Rose. Joanna has appeared in numerous musical theatre productions including: Follies, Billy Elliot, My Fair Lady, Carousel, Guys and Dolls, The Girls, A Little Night Music. She has appeared in Holby City, Midsomer Murders, Casualty, The Royal and Heartbeat. In 2014, Joanna played Cinderella's Mother in Rob Marshall’s film version of Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods.

Other performers will include David Leonard as Herbie. David appeared as Frederik in A Little Night Music in Buxton and recent appearances include Matilda (RSC in London),The Pitmen Painters (Royal National Theatre) and Billy Flynn in Chicago (Leicester Curve). Hannah Everest plays June. Her appearances include The Sound of Music, Annie and Oliver! (Leicester Curve). Rebecca Lisewski is Mazeppa. Her many West End appearances include Mamma Mia! Carousel and Strictly Ballroom. She is joined by Aiesha Naomi Pease (Hairspray and Priscilla Queen of the Desert), as Electra and Tiffany Graves, ( Kiss Me Kate, The Producers and The Boyfriend), as Tessie Tura. Liam Dean is Tulsa and James Rockey is Uncle Jocko.

Other roles are played by Michael Dean-Wilson, Lisa Dent, Callum Mann, Alex O’Reilly, Megan Hollie Robertson and Samuel Ashall.

Paul Kerryson, artistic director and chief executive of Buxton Opera House, said: “The Buxton Opera House and Buxton International Festival join forces again to bring this great musical to the stage of the Opera House for the first time. We are excited to welcome audiences to what will be a great night out.”

Evening performances are on July 7, 9, 13, 16 and 20; matinees on July 16, 20 and 24.