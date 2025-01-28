MIchael Maloney (Poirot), Simon Cotton (Samuel Ratchett) and Christine Kavanagh (Helen Hubbard) in Murder On The Orient Express (photo: Manuel Harlan)

Agatha Christie’s masterfully cryptic Murder On The Orient Express is steaming towards Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The story is set in winter 1934 when an avalanche stops the Orient Express dead in its tracks. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Trapped in the snow with a killer still on board, can famous detective Hercule Poirot crack the case before the train reaches its final destination?

Ahead of the production’s visit to the Lyceum Theatre in the first week of February, the show’s star Michael Maloney gave an insight into his role as the Belgian detective. Michael, who appeared in the films Belfast and The Iron Lady, said: “There are some very interesting scenes going on around Poirot in which he just observes and I think he's quite a lonely person. In order to be on top of his game, in order to take care of his little grey cells, he has to distance or isolate himself from being too involved with people - so that he can objectively see what their characteristics are, what their behaviourisms are and what they're up to full-stop

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you play a role it will naturally become your own but I carry the memory of everybody that I've watched play Poirot with me. I don't try to compete with them and I like to acknowledge what they've done. I've really enjoyed all their performances but I think David Suchet in particular has dominated the national consciousness because he did it for about 20 years on television, so when people say 'Poirot' they automatically think of his appearance, his persona and his acting of the role. To veer far away from that would not be right but because it is a stage production there is more expression involved and there is slightly more passion involved.”

Michael Maloney as Belgian detective Hercule Poirot in Murder On The Orient Express which tours to Sheffield Lyceum from February 4 to 8, 2025 (photo: Manuel Harlan)

Poirot’s best friend is Monsieur Bouc, the man who runs the train. Bob Barrett, who plays the character said: “Poirot is a genius and Bouc isn’t, so he’s often a sounding board and there’s a little bit of Sherlock-Watson in it. Sometimes Bouc pushes back and he questions things, then at other times he just watches as Poirot weaves his magic and goes ‘How extraordinary!’ There is a great bond between the two of them.”

Michael said: “Poirot and Bouc are old friends and in fact we’ve made up a bit of a backstory for them, where they fought together in the First World War and Bouc saved Poirot’s life after he was invalided out to England and ended up in Torquay – as the type of Belgian refugee that Agatha Christie would have seen during her childhood there.”

Murder On The Orient Express runs at the Lyceum Theatre from February 4-8. For tickets, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk