Film legend Hayley Mills shares her views on old age ahead of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel play's run at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre

Paul Nicholas has starred in Jesus Christ Superstar and the TV series Just Good Friends.

She is cast as Evelyn Greenslade, a role played by Dame Judi Dench in the film version, alongside Rula Lenska and Paul Nicholas.

The story takes its audience on a journey to India where a diverse group of British retirees are embarking on a new life.

Billed as a a joyous comedy about taking risks, finding love and embracing second chances, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel deals with getting older and being on your own.

Hayley said: “It’s very truthful. If we’re lucky we’re all going to get old. Then there’s seeing all these characters from different backgrounds, with their own losses and regrets, come to India and start again. It’s a reminder that starting a new life is always possible. We can all get into a rut without realising it until we’re jolted out of it, like these people who are forced to go to India for a variety of different reasons - either because they can’t afford to stay in England, they don’t want to go into a care home or their families can’t take them in because they don’t have room. They’re uprooted into this completely different culture. In the beginning it’s a shock but it turns out to be the making of them. It’s such an inspiring story and it’s exactly the right time to tell it now because it’s about the indomitable human spirit.”

The adventure reminds the audience that where there’s life there is hope. Hayley said: ““I hope they’ll feel infused with optimism and hope about the future as well as the belief that life really is what you make it. There are so many things dragging us down in the world today. We’re going through dire straits but then when you look back over history you see what people went through in the First and Second World Wars, the Depression, what have you. The world has gone through some very tough times but I believe in the goodness of the human race. I believe in our incredible ingenuity. We just all have to play our part and do what we can.”

Hayley believes that there are not enough stories being told about the older generation. She said: “People think ‘Old people are boring’ or ‘I’m not interested in their stories because all the people they talk about are going to be dead’. But I’m in my 70s and I don’t feel as if I am that age, and I realise that’s how other old people feel too. We don’t feel old at all. We just look it and that’s why we all avoid the mirror.”

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is the first time that Hayley has worked alongside Coronation Street and EastEnders actress Rula Lenska, despite knowing her for years, and Paul Nicholas whose work in musical theatre and on television she has seen. Hayley said: “It’s great fun meeting people you’ve admired over the years and finally getting to be in a show together.”

Hayley will draw on her own experiences to play the role of Evelyn: She said: “I briefly thought about watching the film again but thought ‘No, I can’t do that. Judi (Dench) is such a wonderful actress and I couldn’t begin to play it the way she does. Judi is a consummate actress. I could watch her all day.

"Evelyn is such a beautifully-written character and I can relate to her age, plus the fact we all look back on our lives realising that we’ve made mistakes.”

Hayley made her film debut when she was just 13, appearing in Tiger Bay with her father John Mills and winning a BAFTA Award for Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Role. The following year she scooped an Academy Juvenile Award for her lead role in the film Pollyanna.

She said: “I didn’t go to drama school, which I probably should have done later, but I was lucky to work with some incredible actors, my father included. I’m also very proud of some of the plays and musicals I’ve done over the years.

"I love to take on a challenge because it frightens the life out of me, that idea of ‘I don’t know if I’m going to be able to do this’.