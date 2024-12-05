Festive cheer in concert featuring The Derbyshire Singers and Harlequin Brass
Well-loved seasonal music and some festive surprises will be unveiled in a concert featuring The Derbyshire Singers.
Tidings of Joy: Christmas Brass and Voices at County Hall, Matlock on December 7 will include special guests Harlequin Brass, accompanist Eleanor Kornas and tenor Andrew Mackenzie Wicks.
The Derbyshire Singers, under their new musical director Jonny Allsopp, continue their 51st season by performing in the concert which starts at 7pm.
Tickets cost £20 which includes the programme, mulled wine and a mince pie. Book online at https://www.derbyshiresingers.org/future-concerts