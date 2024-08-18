Amber Davies stars as Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman (photo: Marc Brenner)

Hollywood’s ultimate rom-com Pretty Woman will be performed live on stage in Sheffield and Nottingham in a show guaranteed to lift your spirits and light up your heart.

Pretty Woman: The Musical is set in the late Eighties and tells the story of how good-time girl Vivian’s life changed forever when she met sophisticated Edward. Amber Davies plays Vivian and Oliver Savile is cast as Edward in the production which tours to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall from September 2 to 7 and Sheffield Lyceum from September 23 to 28, 2024.

Amber can currently be seen in the West End as Lorraine Baines in Back to the Future: The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre. Her previous theatre credits include the role of Judy in the original West End cast of 9 to 5 the Musical at the Savoy Theatre and on tour, and Campbell in Bring It On at London’s Southbank Centre.

Oliver’s West End credits include Fiyero in Wicked, Whizzer in Falsettos, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables and the UK tour of Cats and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Oliver also starred alongside Sting in The Last Ship on its US tour.

Close encounter for Oliver Savile and Amber Davies who play the lead roles in Pretty Woman: The Musical which tours to Nottingham's Theatre Royal and Sheffield Lyceum Theatre in September 2024 (photo: Marc Brenner).

Ore Orduba, who was crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion in 2016 and more recently made it to the final of Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins takes on two roles in Pretty Woman: The Musical and will play Happy Man and hotel manager Mr Thompson.

The idea of turning Pretty Woman into a stage show was the idea of Barbara Marshall, whose husband Garry directed the film which starred Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. Garry Marshall said of the rewrite: “It’s always nice to do something again because you saw what you missed the first time. I must confess that the original Pretty Woman was terrific and a hit but I always felt that creatively I didn’t do justice to Richard Gere’s character. So in the musical we have some great new moments for Richard’s character.”

Bryan Adams and his songwriting partner Jim Vallance were commissioned to write the score, which is influenced by late-80s and early-90s rock and pop.

Tickets for the Nottingham run start at £17.50, go to www.trch.co.uk. Tickets for Sheffield cost from £15, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.