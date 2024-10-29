Ardal O'Hanlon tours his new show Not Himself to Buxton Opera House on October 10, 2025.

Telly’s Father Ted star Ardal O’Hanlon is heading back on the road with a new live tour including a date in Derbyshire.

The much-loved comedian will visit Buxton Opera House on October 10, 2025. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, October 31 at 10am.

Ardal’s latest creation, Not Himself, is based on an alarming experience at the supermarket. He examines his identity as a man and a comedian, reflecting on everything from his own ethnic and religious background to the joys and follies of contemporary life. Not Himself is a testament to the healing power of humour, touched with life enhancing observations and unexpected twists.

In this show Ardal turn his gaze to the joys and folles of contemporary life, with no current idiocy left unexamined. From towel animals to AI, chair yoga to cauliflower as a main course, join Ardal as he navigates the ridiculousness of our times, reminding us all to find laughter amidst life’s chaos.

Ardal said: “The Itch is back! I can’t put it off any longer. The joy and excitement of live touring. The venting opportunities. Please do come along if you’re free to my most personal show yet.”

A founding father of Dublin’s contemporary comedy scene, Ardal moved to London where he quickly won the Hackney Empire New Act of the Year and was soon catapulted into the world of comedy.

Ardal won a British Comedy Award and Bafta nominations for Father Ted. His acting credits include leading roles in Death in Paradise, My Hero, Derry Girls and Big Bad World.

He presented The Stand Up Show for three series, featured on the first ever series of Live At The Apollo and was the first overseas act to appear on Comedy Central USA. Hie has appeared on The Graham Norton Show, Would I Lie To You? and Taskmaster.

Ardal’s forays into theatre include God Of Carnage (Gate Theatre) and The Weir (West End) for which he received a nomination for an Olivier Award.

His acclaimed bestselling novel, The Talk Of The Town, was included in 1001 Books You Must Read Before You Die and in 2022 Ardal released his second novel, Brouhaha.

For tickets, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or www.mickperrin.com/tours/ardal-ohanlon-not-himself/