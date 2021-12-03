Fascinating Aida singer stars in romantic musical comedy at Sheffield Crucible

Based on the story that inspired You’ve Got Mail and directed by Robert Hastie, this romantic musical was created by the songwriters of Fiddlers on the Roof and the writer of Cabaret.

Amalia and Georg work together in a parfumerie in a picturesque Hungarian town. Constantly clashing, the two colleagues are at odds on the shop floor. But they do have one thing in common. They’ve both answered a lonely hearts advert and now live for the letters they exchange, unaware of the identity of their true loves. As they count down the shopping days to Christmas, love and snowflakes are in the air.