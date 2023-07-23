Exactly how the creatures appear on stage will be revealed during the production, but the audience will enjoy sketches, songs and comedy as well as plenty of opportunities to learn and be educated about animals from all over the world.

The Animal Guyz – Animals Unleashed will be presented at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on July 31, 2023 with performances at 1pm and 4pm.

There are many dinosaur shows flooding the market right now, but The Animal Guyz are the only company offering animal and dinosaur shows and one that offers a true conservation message.

A life-sized orangutan will be on stage at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, in the Animal Guyz show on July 31, 2023 - with no live animals involved.

The company decided a few years ago to commit to delivering something fresh and new that would entertain and educate all the family.

Craig Cowton, who founded The Animal Guyz, said: “It was five years in the making but we felt it was vital that we were able to show people everywhere different animals, help them learn and appreciate these amazing creatures, but do so in a way that meant we didn’t use real animals.

“Our aim is to deliver a show like no other and send people home thoroughly entertained and with loads more knowledge about animals and dinosaurs. We cram so much in, but we do it a fun way that means you’re learning without even realising it. It’s an animal show that even a vegan will love!”

Craig has been working with, breeding and collecting animals since he was a child. He honed his performance skills by singing and stand-up comedy for a number of years and nurtured his love of writing; all skills which combined with his love of wildlife feature in The Animal Guyz.

Look out for mighty dinosaurs in the Animal Guyz show in the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield, on July 31, 2023.

The Animal Guyz are no strangers to working in front of the camera. They have helped with advising and handling animals on shows such as Coronation Street, This Morning and Judge Rinder.

Wink Taylor, who has written for television’s The Sooty Show and Basil Brush Show, described Animals Unleashed as: “One of the best family shows I have ever seen.”