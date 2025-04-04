The Detective Dog will be presented at Derby Theatre on April 5 and 6, 2025, by Tiny and Tall Productions (photo: Paul Blakemore)

Incredible puppetry, heartwarming music and magical scent technology brings the story of a dog with an extraordinary snout from the page to the stage.

A stage adaptation of The Detective Dog follows young owner Peter’s very special furry friend with an ever-sniffing nose to uncover the culprit of a mysterious book disappearance at Peter’s school.

The show, which will be presented at Derby Theatre on April 5 and 6, 2025, will use creative captions and British Sign Language to make the show accessible to deaf children and their families. It will also feature rhymes and toe-tapping beats to accompany the characters as they race across town on their quest.

Amy Murray, a British Sign Language, performer who is among the cast, said: “It's a fantastic story that will be delivered visually in both spoken English and British Sign Language. I’m one of three performers, we are all playing multiple roles, I’m playing a child, the school teacher, Mrs Jones and Ted, I’m also doing some puppeteering with the detective dog Nell! We have been learning songs and translating them into sign language.”

Award-winning children’s book The Detective Dog by Julia Donaldson and Sara Ogilvie, was first published by Macmillan Children’s Books in 2016. Both author and illustrator are renowned for inspiring, popular rhyming stories for children.

The stage production is suitable for children 3+ years.

Performances will take place on April 5 at 2.30pm and on April 6 at 11.30am and 2.30pm. Tickets cost £16, £14 (under 16) and £52 (family, two adults and two children), book online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk or call 01332 593939.