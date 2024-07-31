Families can meet The Gruffalo and take selfies with picture book character during visit to Derby
The ‘meet and greet’ will be held at St Peter’s Church, Derby on Saturday, August 17, between 11am and 3.30pm.
Gemma Pindard, Business Improvement District Project Executive for St Peters Quarter, said: “We are excited to welcome The Gruffalo to Derby and we know families will want to come and meet this beloved character. These opportunities don’t come along very often so we hope as many families will enjoy this free day out. Families can also take their own photographs as a keepsake from the day.
“To avoid disappointment, we are advising parents to book a free time slot to guarantee meeting the character. On the day, we will be accepting walk-ins, but this is on a first-come, first-served basis. To secure a family ticket for four people, you only need to prebook one ticket.”
The Gruffalo book, written by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, has sold more than 13 million copies and has been adapted into plays and an Oscar nominated film.
Brad Worley, BID Manager for St Peters Quarter BID, said: ““We know that so many children love the book, The Gruffalo, and it is fantastic to think that the character has been entertaining us all for 25 years.
”The team puts in a lot of energy into bringing these events to Derby and we can’t wait to welcome The Gruffalo."
Tickets can be prebooked using this link via www.tickettailor.com/events/stpetersquarterderby/1228810
For more information about this event, visit www.stpetersquarter.co.uk/events
