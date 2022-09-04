Families can learn out about wild animals in a Chesterfield show where no live creatures are used

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four dinosaurs will be striding across the stage of the Winding Wheel Theatre (photo: Animal Guyz)

That’s exactly what The Animal Guyz will be bringing to the Winding Wheel Theatre in Chesterfield on Saturday, September 10, 2022, as they introduce the audience to an elephant and its baby, a crocodile, a wolf, a shark, an orangutan, gorillas and a wolf, among others.

If that isn’t enough, there will also be four different dinosaurs live on the stage, including a Triceratops with a baby!

It’s certainly not a traditional animal show, but the Animal Guyz decided in 2020 to commit to delivering something that would entertain and educate all the family, but without any live animals.

See the orangutan on stage at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre on Saturday, September 10.

Company founder Craig Cowton said: "It was five years in the making but we felt it was vital that we were able to show people everywhere different animals, help them learn and appreciate these amazing creatures, but do so in a way that meant we didn’t use real animals. It’s an animal show that even a vegan will love!”

Exactly how the animals and dinosaurs appear on the stage is something that will be revealed at the show, but the audience will enjoy sketches, songs and comedy as well as plenty of opportunities to learn and be educated about animals from all over the world.

Craig said: “Our aim to deliver a show like no other and send people home thoroughly entertained and with loads more knowledge about animals. We cram so much in, even things like animal phobias, and we do it a fun way that means you’re learning without even realising it.”

Since childhood Craig has collected and bred animals and harnessed his love of them with his talent for singing, writing and stand-up comedy to create the Animal Guyz. He’s joined by Steven Fletcher, who is renowned for his singing prowess and has worked on shows such as Brainiac and Dick and Dom, and Becca Williams, who spent seven years as a singer within Bourne Leisure and whose artwork lights up the Animal Guyz’ children’s books.

Two performances of Animals Unleashed – The Animal Guyz will be presented at the Winding Wheel on September 10, starting at 1pm and 4pm.

The one-hour show is suitable for all ages with loads for the teenagers and adults.