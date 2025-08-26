Familiar faces from TV's Casualty, Coronation Street and EastEnders tread the boards at Derby Theatre in crime caper to launch 50th anniversary autumn season

A glittering programme is lined up at Derby Theatre which is celebrating its 50th anniversary autumn season

A glittering programme is lined up at Derby Theatre which is celebrating its 50th anniversary autumn season.

The season launches with Murder at Midnight, a twisted crime caper that stars Jason Durr (Casualty, Heartbeat), Susie Blake (Coronation Street and Victoria Wood’s as Seen on TV), Max Bowden (best known as Ben Mitchell in EastEnders) and Katie McGlynn (Waterloo Road, Coronation Street, Hollyoaks). It’s New Year’s Eve in a quiet corner of Kent where a killer is on the loose in a house. Could the murderer be a notorious gangster, his glamorous wife, his trigger-happy sidekick, his mum who is seeing things or her jittery carer, a vicar with a secret or a nervous burglar? Murder at Midnight runs at Derby Theatre from September 5 to 13, 2025.

A bold new adaptation of The Great Gatsby featuring live music and set against the glamorous backdrop of the Jazz Age in 1922 runs at Derby Theatre from October 3 until October 25, 2025. Written by F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby is a tale of a tragic pursuit of love and legacy.

Get ready for a magical Christmas at Derby Theatre with two joyful shows for all the family. Step into a world of music, mischief and Dickensian magic with Oliver Twist in the Main House - a spellbinding new adaptation by Deborah McAndrew. With beautiful carols, folk tunes and original songs woven through the storytelling, this exciting take on the much-loved classic promises heart, drama and festive enchantment.

Meanwhile, in the Studio, younger theatre-goers can enjoy a lively reimagining of a timeless fable with Tortoise and the Hare. Derby Theatre is once again teaming up with with Hiccup Theatre and Polka Theatre (the team behind 2024’s sell-out hit Chicken Licken) to bring audiences a high-energy, music-filled adventure that’s full of laughs and perfect for ages 3+.

Derby Theatre’s one-nighters during the season include award-winning local silver and brass band Derwent Brass with Stage and Screen on September 20, Count Arthur Strong as Charles Dickens in A Christmas Carol on December 9 and other comedians including Rosie Jones (November 6) and Rich Hall (November 7).

For tickets, go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk