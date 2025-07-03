Cat Weatherill will perform The Enchanted Prince at Matlock's Imperial Rooms on July 4, 2025.

Full-bodied fairy tales packed with talking doves, flying furniture and flowers with the power to wipe memories clean will be delivered by international storyteller Cat Weatherill.

Cat makes a welcome return to the Imperial Rooms, Matlock on July 4, 2025 to deliver an evening of stories to grown-ups in a monthly event hosted by Matlock Storytelling Cafe.

Her presentation, titled The Enchanted Prince, draws on fairy tales from Old Europe with figures including mouldering marsh queens and clay dolls. These rich stories are served with luscious language and shimmering images – the perfect night out for people who love exploring the symbolism in fairy tales.

Cat is renowned as a compelling teller: playful and powerful, sure-footed and bold. She sees stories cinematically and especially loves emotionally-charged, intimate tales.

She has racked up appearances at festivals around the world including Storymoja Hay Festival Kenya, Sydney Writers Festival Australia, Fabula Storytelling Festival Sweden, Jaipur Literature Festival India, Austrian International Storytelling Festival, Odense Festival Denmark, Hay Festival Kerala India and Singapore International Storytelling Festival.

The Times called her: “A magical performer,” while The Hindu, India, wrote: “Some people are born to be performers, and Cat Weatherill is one of them.” Francesa Kay, Beyond the Border Stortytelling Festival, commented: “Always entertaining, often surprising and challenging, but more than that – she is inspirational.”

Cat’s performance in Matlock will be complemented by stories and music from resident band Cage of Crows. The stories and music will begin at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £8 (live) or £6 (Zoom), available from https://buytickets.at/matlockstorytellingcafe/1743221. Online ticket sales will close at 7pm on the night.