Ex-EastEnders star Maisie Smith joins Strictly Come Dancing live tour in Sheffield and Nottingham after AJ Odudu steps down on medical advice
Former EastEnders star Maisie Smith will join the celebrity line-up for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour in Sheffield and Nottingham.
Maisie, who reached the final of Strictly in 2020, will perform with the TV show’s pro dancer Kai Widdrington, having stepped in to replace AJ Odudu who has withdrawn from the live tour on medical advice after injuring her foot last December.
Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour will visit the Utilita Arena, Sheffield, on February 1 and 2 and Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on February 9 and 10, 2022.
Actress Maisie, who played Tiffany Butcher-Baker in EastEnders, said: ”I’m thrilled to be asked to restart my Strictly journey on this year’s arena tour. Kai and I will be dancing the Quickstep and the Samba. It will be a joy to dance with everyone and so great to see my EastEnders friend Rose again. I wish AJ a speedy recovery.”2022.
Maisie and Kai will join Strictly 2021 winners Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, alongside Sara Davies and Aljaž Skorjanec, Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin, Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu, John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, and Max George and Katya Jones.
As well as the couples’ dances, fans will have the chance to see some group performances throughout the show. Professional dancers Nadiya Bychkova, Amy Dowden, Neil Jones, Jake Leigh, Cameron Lombard, Luba Mushtuk and Jowita Przystal will be bringing even more wow to this super-sized dance extravaganza, which features live music from the Strictly singers and band.
The previously announced Live Tour judging panel of Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli; together with new tour host Janette Manrara, make this a sparkling line-up for the whole family.
Tickets range from £35 to £95; all ticket prices are subject to a booking fee and may be subject to a venue facility fee. For more information and to book tickets, go to www.strictlycomedancinglive.com
