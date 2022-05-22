Ex-EastEnders actress Michelle Collins plays her childhood dream character in Cluedo touring to Sheffield

The new play at Sheffield Lyceum is based on the film Clue and, originally, the murderous board game that Michelle was obsessed with as a child.”We all wanted to be Miss Scarlett,” said Michelle. “Me and my sister would go and stay with my five cousins and we would all fight for that part but because I’m the bossy one, I would always get it.”Renowned for her role as the glamorous yet conniving Cindy Beale in the TV soap EastEnders, the actress said that she was excited to play Miss Scarlett as a character who had more going on than could be seen on the surface. Michelle said: “She’s looks glam and dressed up but she’s the smart cookie. It’s great to dress up in period clothes, 40s clothes – so glamorous!”When Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs Peacock, Reverend Green, Mrs White and Colonel Mustard arrive at a party one stormy evening, they are surprised to find they have all received the same intriguing invitation from Lord Boddy. It soon becomes clear that each one of them has something to hide as the mystery and hysteria grows and the inhabitants of Boddy Manor are killed off with a variety of familiar weapons!MIchelle said: “"It’s a comedy whodunit. Miss Scarlett is one of the most iconic characters, along with Colonel Mustard and Professor Plum, which makes it more difficult to play."We are in the hands of the perfect director in Mark Bell...he did the smash hits The Play That Goes Wrong and A Comedy about A Bank Robbery. It takes a very particular director to get the best out of something as fun and escapist as this.”