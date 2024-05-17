Wendi Peters stars as Mother Superior in Sister Act The Musical which launches its UK and Ireland tour at Buxton Opera House.

Stage and screen star Wendi Peters will tread the boards in a new touring production of Sister Act The Musical which launches in Derbyshire.

Wendi will play Mother Superior in the show at Buxton Opera House from May 28, 2024. She said: “I’m so thrilled to be joining the ‘sisterhood’, getting out on tour again, and visiting some wonderful places with this fabulous show. I’m excited to get going with Mother Superior and this great, feel good show!”

The actress is best known as Coronation Street’s mouthy mum Cilla Battersby Brown and Cook Jenkins in CBBC’s Hetty Feather. On stage, Wendi has played Diane in the European premiere of You Are Here at the Southwark Playhouse, Madame Latour in the national tour of John Cleese’s Bang Bang and Mrs Baskin in the West End premiere of Big The Musical at the Dominion Theatre. Wendi has been cast in national tours of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, White Christmas, Quartet, Oh, What A Lovely War! and Rutherford & Son.

Sister Act The Musical is based on the iconic movie and is a sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music. The show tells the hilarious story of disco diva Deloris whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

The role of Deloris will be played by Landi Oshinowo, currently cast as Mrs Phelps in Matilda the Musical in London’s West End.

A fabulous musical score by Alan Menken includes the the feel-good song Take Me to Heaven.

Sister Act runs in Buxton from May 27 to June 1. Wendi Peters will not be performing on the opening night.

Performances at 7.30pm nightly including a captioned show on May 30, matinees on Wednesday, May 29 and Saturday, June 1 at 2.30pm.