Wendi Peters and Bill Ward star in The Legend of Sleepy Hollow at Derby Theatre from February 15 to 19, 2022 (photo: Craig Sugden).

Wendi Peters, best known for her role as Cilla Battersby-Browne in Corrie, and Bill Ward, who played James Barton in Emmerdale, head the cast of the thriller which will be presented at Derby Theatre from February 15 to 19, 2022.

Washington Irving’s classic tale has been given new life by acclaimed playwright Philip Meeks (Murder, Margaret and Me; Harpy) who wields the horror genre to reflect on the lingering appeal of fables, storytelling and monsters.

Arriving as the new teacher, Ichabod Crane finds himself embroiled in the secrets and unsettling traditions of the locals. However, all is not as it seems. When disturbing events overwhelm the small town, he finds himself swept up in a dangerous mystery which leaves him doubting his own sanity – and audiences on the edge of their seats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Directed by Jake Smith (The Hound ofthe Baskervilles; A Christmas Carol; I’m Gonna Pray For You So Hard), this production transforms the American Dream into the American Gothic.

Jake said: “Sleepy Hollow is undoubtedly one of the greatest horror stories ever written and a tour de force to stage. This production has at its heart the power of nomadic storytelling and gathering around the campfire for a good ghost story. It is an important story for now as we look at conversations around the identity of nations, communities and humankind throughout the world.

“This production has allowed an incredible ensemble of actors to viscerally and inventively bring the Hollow to life. We look forward to transporting the audience through a quest of logic and illusion, creating fear and defying expectation.”

Filipe J. Carvalho (Back To The Future The Musical; Secret Cinema presents Stranger Things) brings jaw-dropping illusions that resurrects the Headless Horseman and brings the Hollow to

life.