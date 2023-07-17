Erja Lyytinen will play at The Greystones, Sheffield on November 14, 2023, in support of her fourth album, Diamond On The Road - Live 2023 (photo: Peter Verstraeten)

Erja will be releasing Diamonds On The Road – Live 2023 on October 6 ahead of her performance at The Greystones, Sheffield on November 14.

The first single to be released from the new live album is You Talk Dirty. Speaking about the track Erja said: “You Talk Dirty was originally released for the first time 20 years ago on my first recording.” The song was given a new lease of life on the artist’s last studio album Waiting for The Daylight. However, the track has become a live favourite also for the Queen of the Slide Guitar. “It is my favourite live track. I get to play loud guitar, using my Whammy up and down a whole step-up in the most critical places, to create this heavy doom effect,” she said.

Over the years, Erja Lyytinen’s sound has evolved dramatically. Beginning with her traditional blues roots, Lyytinen has been simultaneously pushing forward with a hard rock-orientated style of play whilst always keeping that blues sound at the core of everything she does.

Erja attributes some of those changes to her equipment and repertoire of trusty axes. She said: “Since my last live recording, my live guitar arsenal has grown quite a bit. I have five to six guitars, from Strats and Teles to custom-made guitars, on stage with me. It´s quite cool to dig out the different characteristics of each guitar.”