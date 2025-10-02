Enter at your own risk! Derbyshire's new Halloween attraction is not for the faint-hearted

Encounter scary figures at Elvaston Castle Country Park during Scream Time, running from October 17 to November 2, 2025.

Zombies, ghosts and ghouls brush a little too close for comfort in a new spine-tingling experience coming to Derbyshire this Halloween.

Elvaston Castle Country Park is the stunning location for Scream Time, a haunted trail which begins with an unwelcome meeting with the Grim Reaper. Then you will have to tiptoe through the Boneyard, so you don’t wake up the dead and into the Petrified Woods where toil and trouble is brewing in the cauldron. Remember to beware of the werewolves!

The trail continues into the 19th century gothic revival masterpiece, Elvaston Castle. Once inside a giant coffin will greet you, which can only mean one thing – vampires!!! Be careful not to stumble over the vampire’s victims who have had the life sucked out of them.

Derbyshire has connections to Dracula and this vampire may well have taken up residence. The iconic book by Bram Stoker made its theatrical world premiere in Derby in 1924, shaping the image of Dracula as we see him today.

The event will draw on the spooky history of Elvaston Castle where there are tales of the lady in white, a ghostly presence who is said to sit at the window overlooking the drive. And the haunting of the old Victorian kitchen by a ghost believed to be that of Hannah Jordan, a servant who is said to have died by jumping from The Gallery. Hannah is reported to have become pregnant by one of the Stanhope family – an aristocrat and was shunned. Her grave in the churchyard has a very unusual memorial.

A walk through the haunted castle rooms will lead you through the Reaper’s Gathering, where hooded figures take part in a séance. Are they alive or dead? Are you going to hang around long enough to find out?

The Monster’s Maze in the final room of the castle will test your nerves as you exit and for the brave adults the trail leads you to the extreme gore of the Butcher’s Kitchen where his victims have met with a nasty end.

In the Scarecrow Scare Village visitors will be able to find respite with hot chocolate, marshmallows, and delicious themed street food and drinks, alongside monster face painting and carnival rides for the younger visitors. There will also be a spookeasy bar serving devilish drinks.

Once refreshed you can attempt the final tests, the Zombie courtyard and Reapers Revenge, a creepy exit you won’t want to miss as ghosts of Elvaston try to prevent your escape.

The event is being brought to you by the team who deliver the popular Great British Food Festival and Luminate light trails. They are working with events creative director Lee Rath. Lee said: “We’re creating lots of unique scare points along the trail, and we have around 20 scare actors who will be playing different terrifying roles. The Scream Time trail is strictly for those aged 15 and over. It is not for the faint of heart.

"Spooky Time is for our younger visitors. It will be a creepy experience but not blood curdling.”

Janine Maycock, event organiser, says: “Elvaston Castle Country Park is the perfect location for Scream Time and Spooky Time. It has this incredible history, a gothic castle, and of course the resident ghosts. We can’t wait to give visitors the tremors.”

Scream Time and Spooky Time at Elvaston Country Park is running until November 2. For more details and to book tickets visit https://screamtime.co.uk