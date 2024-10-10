The Lion and the Unicorn is at Buxton's Pavilion Arts Centre on October 13, 2024.

Familiar faces from television will visit Derbyshire in a new play about a private dinner that Winston Churchill had with Neville Chamberlain and their wives during the Second World War.

The Lion and The Unicorn is presented at Buxton Pavilion Arts Centre on October 13 in the 150th anniversary year of Churchill’s birth.

Brian Capron (Coronation Street, Where The Heart Is) stars as Chamberlain, Tim Hudson (Father Brown, De Gaulle) as Churchill, Corrinne Wicks (Doctors, Emmerdale) as Clementine Churchill and Frazer Hines (Doctor Who, Emmerdale) as Inches the butler.

Just six weeks after war breaks out, Prime Minister Chamberlain has seen all his efforts to negotiate peace with Hitler shattered. Winston Churchill has been recalled to the cabinet after ten years, his dire warnings of the Nazi threat finally vindicated. History tells us this was the only time the political figures and their wives ever met alone – there is no official record as to what transpired during that unique evening.

Brian said: “This is a fascinating new play set at a crunch time in history, bringing together two of the major players involved as World War II broke out. Particularly interesting because they are on opposing sides of the argument, whether to still pursue peace or prepare for war. Chamberlain is, in my view, a very underrated and misunderstood character and here I have the opportunity, through this cleverly drawn portrait, to balance the scales a bit.”

Tim said: “I spent most of last year playing Boris Johnson in a political farce so it’s good to be reminded what real leadership looked like at a time of desperate peril for the world. Tenacity, resilience, humility, physical and moral courage - these are qualities worth celebrating in our public figures and it’s always a privilege to play Churchill, one of my heroes.”

This exciting world premiere – based on the book Dinner With Churchill by Robin Hawdon - is presented as a radio-play-live-on-stage. The setting is a radio studio, the actors ready as if for a radio broadcast and the sound effects are created live on stage, all combining to transport the audience to wartime London.

Tickets £25, book at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.