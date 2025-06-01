The Elmer Adventure will be staged by Tall Stories at Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre from July 15 to 17, 2025 (photo: Charlie Flint Photography)

A multi award-winning company will bring three Elmer the Patchwork Elephant tales to life on stage.

The Elmer Adventure, which will be hosted at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre from July 15 to 17, 2025, takes audiences into the heart of a magical jungle. Three friends hear reports of a real-life patchwork elephant roaming in the jungle, so they all set off together on a quest to find him. As they explore deep in the heart of the jungle, the adventurers talk about how they have loved the story of Elmer since they were childhood friends and how they always celebrate Elmer Day every year.

This new show brings together three stories – Elmer, Elmer and the Tune and Elmer and the Hippos. Presented by Tall Stories, the show brims with the company’s unique creative storytelling, magical puppetry, playfulness, songs and humour.

The Elmer Adventure is for all the family and celebrates friendship, acceptance and fun in true Elmer style. Everyone is invited to come to the show wearing their most colourful clothes and accessories.

Toby Mitchell, artistic director at Tall Stories, said “Elmer is such a wonderful character that so many people love. He's full of fun, but underneath he is always thinking of others around him. We wanted to capture the magical spirit of Elmer through Tall Stories unique design and audience interactions and ‘try it at home’ storytelling. When we add a big dose of the Tall Stories playful silliness and surprise in - we know our audiences will love to see Elmer come to life.”

Elmer was created by David McKee and first published by Andersen Press in 1989. There are 30 picture books in the series. Elmer has since gone on to sell more than 10 million copies in more than 60 languages.

Suitable for 3+ years, the 55-minute show’s performances at the Lyceum Theatre will start at 1pm and 4.30pm on July 14, 10.30am and 1pm on July 15 and 16. An audio-described performance is on July 16 and a signed performance on July 17, both starting at 1pm.

Tickets cost £16.50 and £14 (under 16s, students, senior citizens, disabled). Book online at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

