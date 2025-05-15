Tim Marriott stars in the one-man show Watson: The Final Problem which is touring to Doe Lea Resource Centre on May 24,2025.

Fans of mystery crime drama should hunt down a one-man show which took the Edinburgh Fringe Festival by storm and now is on its way to north Derbyshire.

Watson – The Final Problem is a story of secrets, betrayal and death and is based on the Sherlock Holmes’ detective stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Tim Marriott, best known as Gavin Featherly in the BBC sitcom The Brittas Empire, stars in this one-man show which he will perform at Doe Lea Resource Centre on May 24, 2025.

Set in 1894, Watson is alone. His beloved wife Mary and the great detective Sherlock Holmes are both gone. But London seethes with false reports and rumour. It is time to set the record straight. Watson relates his own version of how criminal mastermind Professor Moriarty pursued the detective and his sidekick across Europe to the Reichenbach Falls.

Watson: The Final Problem encompasses two Conan Doyle stories, The Final Problem and The Sign of the Four.

Tim Marriott co-wrote the script with Bert Couple, the latter is former head writer at the BBC on the corporation’s adaptation of all 56 Holmes stories and The Further Adventures of Sherlock Homes for BBC Radio.

The show sold out at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2021 and 2022 and was voted as The Scotsman's Fringe Favourite (2021) while Tim Marriott won Best Performance Award at Edinburgh Fringe the following year.

Watson: The Final Problem is suitable for 12+ years. Tickets cost £15, light supper included (bring your own bottle). To book, call 01246 850209 or [email protected]