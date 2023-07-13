News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Eddie Izzard announces two live shows in Sheffield - here's how to get tickets

Eddie Izzard will revisit favourite comedy sketches from a lengthy career in two live shows in Sheffield.
By Gay Bolton
Published 13th Jul 2023, 08:37 BST- 1 min read
Eddie Izzard will be revisiting the best bits of a 35-year career in comedy at Sheffield City Hall on November 22 and 23, 2023.Eddie Izzard will be revisiting the best bits of a 35-year career in comedy at Sheffield City Hall on November 22 and 23, 2023.
Eddie Izzard will be revisiting the best bits of a 35-year career in comedy at Sheffield City Hall on November 22 and 23, 2023.

Eddie said: “In the first 35 years of my standup career I came up with many weird and crazy comedy stories. The ones I like the best will be in my 2023 live Remix Tour.”

That tour includes dates at Sheffield City Hall on November 22 and 23, 2023. Tickets, priced from £41.50 go on general sale today (Thursday, July 13) at 10am via www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eddie’s sell-out comedy shows stretch from The Ambassadors in 1993 to Wunderbar in 2019.

Ever wondered what became of Darth Vader and Mr Stevens or the monkey in the tree, did the pears ever ripen… and will God ever appear? It’s a glorious chance to ‘maybe’ find out the answers or discover more questions to those Izzard conundrums.

Most Popular

This show promises to be a beautiful, hilarious journey spanning a 35-year career of talking thought provoking, nonsense.

For tickets, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Related topics:Eddie IzzardSheffieldTickets