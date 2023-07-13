Eddie Izzard will be revisiting the best bits of a 35-year career in comedy at Sheffield City Hall on November 22 and 23, 2023.

Eddie said: “In the first 35 years of my standup career I came up with many weird and crazy comedy stories. The ones I like the best will be in my 2023 live Remix Tour.”

That tour includes dates at Sheffield City Hall on November 22 and 23, 2023. Tickets, priced from £41.50 go on general sale today (Thursday, July 13) at 10am via www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie’s sell-out comedy shows stretch from The Ambassadors in 1993 to Wunderbar in 2019.

Ever wondered what became of Darth Vader and Mr Stevens or the monkey in the tree, did the pears ever ripen… and will God ever appear? It’s a glorious chance to ‘maybe’ find out the answers or discover more questions to those Izzard conundrums.

This show promises to be a beautiful, hilarious journey spanning a 35-year career of talking thought provoking, nonsense.