Ed Gamble presents his show Hot Diggity Dog at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield on October 31, 2024.

Comedy, music and television stars will be touring to Chesterfield to perform live shows.

Drama, dance and spoken word also feature in the new season at the Winding Wheel Theatre which will culminate with the panto Cinderella starring James Jordan (Strictly Come Dancing) and starting on November 29.

Daniel O’Reilly will share the mischief, mistakes and madness of his career in comedy in a show titled Out of Character on October 11.

Ed Gamble, co-host of award-winning mega-hit podcast Off Menu with James Acaster, judge on Great British Menu and Taskmaster brings his new stand-up show Hot Diggity Dog to Chesterfield on October 31.

Shaun Ryder from the Happy Mondays visits the venue on September 19 during a spoken word tour in support of his new book ‘Happy Mondays - and Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays.’

Fans of telly’s Neighbours can get the inside track on their favourite Aussie soap when Ryan Moloney shares his experiences of playing Toadfish in a presentation titled Toad on the Road on September 22.

Spencer James’ Searchers, fronted by the lead vocalist of The Searchers for 37 years, will play hits including Needles and Pins and When You Walk In The Room on September 26. The Tremeloes will be special guests.

Aled Jones – the voice behind Christmas favourite Walking in the Air who went on to become host of Songs of Praise – shares highlights from his career in the show Full Circle on September 27.

Musical theatre star Kerry Ellis presents her favourite songs in a show called Queen of the West End which tours to the Winding Wheel on October 19.

Tribute shows include Oh What A Night! honouring the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons on September 21; Totally TINA celebrating the hits of Tina Turner on September 28 and Abbamania on November 2.

Theatre fans can see Rumpus Theatre Company’s production of George Bernard Shaw’s masterpiece Arms and the Man on October 16 and 17. A musical comedy titled We’re Not Going Back marks the 40th anniversary of the miners’ strike and focuses on three sisters’ determination to set up a branch of Women Against Pit Closures in their mining village in this production by Red Ladder Theatre Company and Unite the Union which will be performed at the Winding Wheel on on October 23.

Dance fans will be entertained by the Daniel Martinez Flamenco Company in Art of Believing on September 12, Temple Dancers of India in a Diwali celebration on October 5 and Swan Lake on November 17.

To book tickets, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk