Dance sensation Louie Spence (Pineapple Dance Studios, Dancing On Ice, Celebrity Big Brother) is cast as the evil Sheriff of Nottingham and George Sampson (Britain’s Got Talent winner, Waterloo Road, Emmerdale) takes the title role in Robin Hood.

They will be performing in the panto at the Winding Wheel Theatre on April 4, alongside Ashleigh (Britain’s Got Talent winner) and Sully as Maid Marion and her dog and Jamie and Chuck (Britain’s Got Talent finalists) as Little John and Friar Tuck. Easter panto favourite Ryan Greaves and Kate Salmon return as Comic and Fairy.