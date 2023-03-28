Easter 2023 brings new Robin Hood-inspired show to Derby Theatre
An adaptation of the classic story of Robin Hood will be the Easter offering for families visiting a Derbyshire theatre.
Robin Hood and The Major Oak promises a spectacular adventure Sherwood Forest-style when it opens at Derby Theatre tonight (March 28) with performances until April 8.
In Deborah McAndrew’s adaptation, the Sheriff of Nottingham is sure that he can defeat Robin Hood once and for all after he hears an ancient prophecy. Now the merry band must defend their leader, the legend, and the forest itself!
Ticket prices cost £8 to £26. To book, go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk