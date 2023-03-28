News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding
1 hour ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
1 hour ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
1 hour ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
2 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
15 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour

Easter 2023 brings new Robin Hood-inspired show to Derby Theatre

An adaptation of the classic story of Robin Hood will be the Easter offering for families visiting a Derbyshire theatre.

By Gay Bolton
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Robin Hood runs at Derby Theatre from March 28 to April 8, 2023.
Robin Hood runs at Derby Theatre from March 28 to April 8, 2023.
Robin Hood runs at Derby Theatre from March 28 to April 8, 2023.

Robin Hood and The Major Oak promises a spectacular adventure Sherwood Forest-style when it opens at Derby Theatre tonight (March 28) with performances until April 8.

In Deborah McAndrew’s adaptation, the Sheriff of Nottingham is sure that he can defeat Robin Hood once and for all after he hears an ancient prophecy. Now the merry band must defend their leader, the legend, and the forest itself!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ticket prices cost £8 to £26. To book, go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Robin HoodDerbyshire