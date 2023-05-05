Get up close to livestock at Derbyshire County Show.

Early bird tickets are now on sale to entice visitors to the annual event at Elvaston Showground on June 25.

A dog show, prize-winning livestock, local food producers, rural crafts and fun for all the family will feature in the big day out,

Gardeners will be putting their best blooms on show in the floral art section and Derbyshire Beekeepers Association will stage an exhibition about the importance of the pollinators as well as discussing their craft and selling their honey.

Horses of all sizes, from tiny Shetland ponies to ridden hunters, will be on show.

Stuntworld, the most experienced and longest running stunt team in Great Britain, will put on a thrilling performance in the main ring. Look out for ramp jumps, quad stunts and rollover motorbike among the remarkable stunts.

Donkey rides, bouncy slides, a fairground and a petting zoo will keep the little ones happy.

Edward Hicklin, chairman of Derbyshire Agricultural and Horticultural Society which organises the show, said: “The county show has a very grand history stretching back to 1860 and we have a proud reputation to uphold; staging an event which has something for every member of the family and celebrates all that is good about the countryside on the city’s doorstep.

“When a show is staged almost every year for more than 140 years it has to evolve and we are embracing technology with a new website and online ticketing, as well as new attractions such as the Trampoline Wall Stunt Show.”

Thousands of people attended last year’s Derbyshire County Show, the first in two years because of Covid.

The Derbyshire County Show began life as the Derbyshire Agricultural Show and was established by a group of landowners and farmers led by Dr John Hitchman.

The emphasis has changed over the years from showcasing predominantly agricultural activities and equipment to organising a more all-round day-out for everyone.

Children are admitted free of charge and as well as fairground rides and ice cream there are plenty of opportunities to learn about animals and the countryside.

The show gates open to the public at 8am and will close at 5pm.