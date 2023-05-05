News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
1 hour ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
2 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
5 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
6 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
8 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses

Early bird tickets now on sale for Derbyshire County Show which pulls in thousands of visitors

Shetland pony racing, a gundog display and vintage tractors will be among the attractions at this summer’s Derbyshire County Show.

By Gay Bolton
Published 5th May 2023, 15:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:56 BST
Get up close to livestock at Derbyshire County Show.Get up close to livestock at Derbyshire County Show.
Get up close to livestock at Derbyshire County Show.

Early bird tickets are now on sale to entice visitors to the annual event at Elvaston Showground on June 25.

A dog show, prize-winning livestock, local food producers, rural crafts and fun for all the family will feature in the big day out,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gardeners will be putting their best blooms on show in the floral art section and Derbyshire Beekeepers Association will stage an exhibition about the importance of the pollinators as well as discussing their craft and selling their honey.

Horses of all sizes, from tiny Shetland ponies to ridden hunters, will be on show.Horses of all sizes, from tiny Shetland ponies to ridden hunters, will be on show.
Horses of all sizes, from tiny Shetland ponies to ridden hunters, will be on show.
Most Popular

Stuntworld, the most experienced and longest running stunt team in Great Britain, will put on a thrilling performance in the main ring. Look out for ramp jumps, quad stunts and rollover motorbike among the remarkable stunts.

Donkey rides, bouncy slides, a fairground and a petting zoo will keep the little ones happy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Edward Hicklin, chairman of Derbyshire Agricultural and Horticultural Society which organises the show, said: “The county show has a very grand history stretching back to 1860 and we have a proud reputation to uphold; staging an event which has something for every member of the family and celebrates all that is good about the countryside on the city’s doorstep.

“When a show is staged almost every year for more than 140 years it has to evolve and we are embracing technology with a new website and online ticketing, as well as new attractions such as the Trampoline Wall Stunt Show.”

Thousands of people attended last year’s Derbyshire County Show, the first in two years because of Covid.

The Derbyshire County Show began life as the Derbyshire Agricultural Show and was established by a group of landowners and farmers led by Dr John Hitchman.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The emphasis has changed over the years from showcasing predominantly agricultural activities and equipment to organising a more all-round day-out for everyone.

Children are admitted free of charge and as well as fairground rides and ice cream there are plenty of opportunities to learn about animals and the countryside.

The show gates open to the public at 8am and will close at 5pm.

*Tickets purchased in advance cost £10 for adults, while entrance for accompanied under 16s is free of charge. Tickets are available online by visiting www.derbyshirecountyshow.org.uk. Car parking at the event will be free.

Related topics:ShetlandTickets