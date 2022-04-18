Dylan Moran's bizarre take on bananas and yoghurt in live show touring to Sheffield

Award-winning comedian Dylan Moran will be looking at modern-day life in his new live show touring to Sheffield.

By Gay Bolton
Monday, 18th April 2022, 5:30 am
Dylan Moran (photo by Christian Sinibaldi).
Dylan will be performing at the City Hall on May 29, 2022.

His latest stand-up show We Got This will take the audience through life’s many thought-provoking questions like, how can it be you have spent a whole ten minutes staring at a banana,. How to diagnose a mirror, reason with mice and boil yoghurt blindfolded are among the other bizarre topics he will focus on.

BAFTA and Perrier award-winner Dylan has been dubbed the Oscar Wilde of comedy and is famous for his deadpan, clever and unusual lyricism.

The TImes commented: “In his heightened ideas and vocabulary, Moran compulsively swerves clichés as he builds up layers of laughs… funny and fascinating, and utterly deserving of his place in the modern classics.”

For tickets, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

