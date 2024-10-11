Lily Ward, Andrew Hibbert and Ellie Ashmore, left to right, play leading roles in Dronfield Musical Theatre Group's production of Evita.

Multi-award-winning shows don’t come much bigger than Evita, the iconic musical collaboration between Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

Now Dronfield Musical Theatre Group, has secured the rights to present the show at the town’s Civic Hall from October 16 to 20.

Evita has many memorable songs including Another Suitcase, Another Hall, but perhaps the most famous is Don’t Cry for me Argentina, which is sung to an adoring Buenos Aires crowd, and full of the traits of bravery, defiance and passion which became the icon’s legacy.

Two of the group’s regular performers are coming together to play leading roles in the production. Lily Ward and Ellie Ashmore are already stage veterans having started with the group as children in pantomime.

Lily is studying at CAPA College in Wakefield in musical theatre and early roles include Molly in Annie, and Brigitta in The Sound of Music. Having played one of Reno Sweeney’s angels in the group’s Anything Goes, she went on to play Maid Marion in Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood, and principal girl in Mother Goose earlier this year.

Ellie started with the group in pantomime at the age of 10 and since then has appeared in most of the DMTG’s production apart from when she was studying musical theatre at university. After graduating, roles have included Dorothy in Wizard of Oz, Maria in The Sound of Music and Reno in Anything Goes. And in the 2024 pantomime she donned the goose costume.

Ellie says: “Eva Peron was an amazing woman as she rose from a humble start in life to becoming the formidable wife of the infamous Argentine dictator Juan Peron. Hers is a tragic story, and she certainly had a tragic early death.”

Andrew Hibbert, who has had leading roles in many productions around the region is playing dictator Juan Peron with Sara Betts as his mistress and Albert Cash as Che.

Director of Evita is Gavin Ward, who regularly plays the dame at DMTG and as well as acting and has directed productions, concerts and musical shows. He is also a respected choir director.

Heading the production team with him are chorographer Andrea Powell and the musical director Judith Haywood, who will lead a live orchestra.

Evita is at Dronfield Civic Hall with evening performances from October 16 to 18 and matinees on October 19 and 20. For tickets call 0751 985 2244 or email [email protected]