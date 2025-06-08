A Midsummer Night's Dream will be performed by Oddsocks at Thistle Park, Brimington on June 25 and at Markeaton Park, Derby from July 23 to 25, 2025.

A magical new production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream will light up Derbyshire parks this summer.

Oddsocks bring their inimitable irreverent and knockabout style to Shakespeare’s fast-paced comedy, promising a high-energy, feel-good, family theatre show.

Live music, comedy action and even some hunting dogs will be all part of the fun in the outdoor performances at Thistle Park, Brimington on Wednesday, June 25 and at Markeaton Park, Derby from July 23-25, 2025.

Four lovers run off to the Athenian forest where mysterious woodland creatures play tricks on them with results and when a troupe of amateur actors decide to rehearse in a glade, the fairies' intervention leads to bizarre and outrageous comedy.

Oddsocks founders Andy Barrow and Elli Mackenzie are cast as two of the lovers, Helena and Demetrius. Andy said: “Demetrius is very well-loved so naturally that’s why I’ve got the part!” Elli said: “I love playing Helena because she’s so misunderstood and she’s so frustrated and that is quite funny.”

The tour will take the company from Wakefield to Guernsey and will be staged in the grounds of a stately home and a castle and indoors at a museum and at a Buddhist centre during its visit to 24 locations. Elli said: “It’s fun being on the road with a group of people that you can have a laugh with and going to see groups of people who are coming with their groups of people who are having a laugh.” Andy added: “It’s all about groups of people, having a laugh.”

Their presentation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Thistle Park, Brimington on Wednesday, June 25, starts at 6pm. Tickets £15 (adult), £7.50 (under 16s), £10 (concessions). Book at oddsocks.co.uk.

Performances at Markeaton Park, Derby from Wednesday, July 23 to Friday, July 25 start at 7pm nightly. Tickets £18 (standard) and £16 (under 16s and concessions). Book at www.derbylive.co.uk

Audiences should bring a chair/rug and a picnic and be appropriately dressed for the weather conditions. The open-air productions will continue whatever the weather, provided it is safe to do so.