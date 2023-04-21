Dancing dragons will be appearing at the free event to celebrate St George's Day in Derby on April 22, 2023.

The free family fun day on Saturday, April 22, will also include traditional music and dancing, from maypole performances to English-style Appalachian Flatfoot Clogging.

At 11.45am, musicians will lead a merry band of dancers to the Market Place, with entertainment from The Lost Boys in which the legend of St George and the dragon will be brought to life.

The musical entertainment will continue at St Peter’s Cross, from 12 noon, when Folk 3D Community presents a two-hour programme of music and dance from local and community artists. Included will be performances from Derby’s very own team of Appalachian dancers, Restless Soles, plus Maypole Movers, Ryknild Rabble Morris and Pecsaetan, an all-women’s Cotswold Morris side from Sheffield.

Brad Worley is manager of the St Peters Quarter BID which has teamed up with Derby LIVE for this annual event. He said: “This afternoon of entertainment will bring a sparkle to Derby’s city centre. We are proud to celebrate St George’s Day and the rich traditions of England’s history. We have so many amazing groups and dancers who are coming together to take part. We hope Derby people get behind the day and come along to enjoy all the free entertainment.”