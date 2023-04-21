News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Cost of living payments will start to land in bank accounts next week
8 hours ago Criminal charges against Alec Baldwin dropped after film set shooting
9 hours ago Goodbye to the blue tick: Twitter removes verified marks
11 hours ago Craig Revel Horwood replaces Paul O’Grady in Annie musical
12 hours ago Celebs, dogs & hundreds of fans line streets to mourn Paul O’Grady
13 hours ago Tesco open first ever pub to celebrate King Charles coronation

Dragons, knights, traditional music and dance in free family fun day

Dragons and knights will be hitting the streets of Derby in a celebration of St George’s Day.

By Gay Bolton
Published 21st Apr 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Dancing dragons will be appearing at the free event to celebrate St George's Day in Derby on April 22, 2023.Dancing dragons will be appearing at the free event to celebrate St George's Day in Derby on April 22, 2023.
Dancing dragons will be appearing at the free event to celebrate St George's Day in Derby on April 22, 2023.

The free family fun day on Saturday, April 22, will also include traditional music and dancing, from maypole performances to English-style Appalachian Flatfoot Clogging.

At 11.45am, musicians will lead a merry band of dancers to the Market Place, with entertainment from The Lost Boys in which the legend of St George and the dragon will be brought to life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The musical entertainment will continue at St Peter’s Cross, from 12 noon, when Folk 3D Community presents a two-hour programme of music and dance from local and community artists. Included will be performances from Derby’s very own team of Appalachian dancers, Restless Soles, plus Maypole Movers, Ryknild Rabble Morris and Pecsaetan, an all-women’s Cotswold Morris side from Sheffield.

Brad Worley is manager of the St Peters Quarter BID which has teamed up with Derby LIVE for this annual event. He said: “This afternoon of entertainment will bring a sparkle to Derby’s city centre. We are proud to celebrate St George’s Day and the rich traditions of England’s history. We have so many amazing groups and dancers who are coming together to take part. We hope Derby people get behind the day and come along to enjoy all the free entertainment.”

Most Popular

Gemma Pindard, project executive for St Peters Quarter BID, said: “Folk 3D, who are partners in this event, have put together a packed programme of local and community artists for visitors to enjoy. It is always a pleasure to help Derby LIVE deliver yet another really great experience for shoppers to St Peters Quarter.”

Related topics:Derby