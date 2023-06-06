Dominic Woodward performs at The Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath, on Friday, June 9, 2023.

The Grand Pavilion at Matlock Bath will host a mirth-filled evening on Friday, June 9, starting at 8.15pm.

Opening the show will be Carl Jones who won the Nottingham Comedy Festival Best Newcomer, reached the BBC New Comedy Award heats and has gigged at some of the top comedy clubs across the country. Away from the stage, Carl’s writing can be heard on radio programmes Newsjack, The Show What You Wrote and The News Quiz on BBC Radio 4.

Dominic Woodward’s witty charm and clever tales make him a comedian not to be missed. A modern man and an extremely amusing comic, Dominic is bound to storm any event. Originally setting out as an actor, he realised along the way that he could make people laugh far easier than he could land a job in Hollywood.

Derbyshire born Anthony Williams will host the show, sharing stories of life as a middle-aged singleton and the trials of being a parent to teenagers. After 20 years of public speaking around the world, Anthony moved into the comedy circuit in 2019 and quickly established himself as a witty and talented compere.