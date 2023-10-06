Dolly Parton's musical comedy 9 to 5 will light up Dronfield stage
“We always try to give our audiences a great night out and Dronfield Musical Theatre Group’s production of 9. To 5 The Musical will do just that,” said the group’s chairman Mark Cunningham, who is also directing and playing in the show.
With music and lyrics by Dolly, the show tells the story of three women workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. They
concoct a plan to kidnap him and turn the tables on their despicable foe. But events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit and all their plans are
put in jeopardy.
Inspired by the iconic 80s film the production is all about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business.
Playing the three women, who revolutionise office life, are Ellie Ashmore as Judy, Rachel Cooper Bassett as Doralee and Cara Chester as Violet. The role of the errant boss Franklyn Hart is played by director Mark.
The show opens on Wednesday, October 11 at Dronfield Civic Hall and continues with evening performances on Thursday and Friday of that week (7.30pm) with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2.30pm.
Tickets £15, call 0751 985 2244 or email [email protected]
*There’s another opportunity on November 3 to see the group’s Rail Britannia film which was shot entirely on location in and around Dronfield. The film tells the story of how Dronfield went from boom town to ghost town and features songs by Tommy Jones and traditional music. Tickets are £6 each and can be booked on the above phone number and email address.