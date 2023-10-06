News you can trust since 1855
Dolly Parton's musical comedy 9 to 5 will light up Dronfield stage

Dolly Parton’s rip-roaring musical comedy 9 to 5 is coming to Dronfield and the smash hit show is set to have audiences rocking with laughter as well as singing along to the queen of country’s iconic songs.
By Gay Bolton
Published 6th Oct 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Louise Humpage, Rachel Cooper Bassett and Ellie Ashmore, left to right, will tread the boards in Dronfield Musical Theatre Group's production of 9 to 5 running from October 11 to 15, 2023.Louise Humpage, Rachel Cooper Bassett and Ellie Ashmore, left to right, will tread the boards in Dronfield Musical Theatre Group's production of 9 to 5 running from October 11 to 15, 2023.
Louise Humpage, Rachel Cooper Bassett and Ellie Ashmore, left to right, will tread the boards in Dronfield Musical Theatre Group's production of 9 to 5 running from October 11 to 15, 2023.

“We always try to give our audiences a great night out and Dronfield Musical Theatre Group’s production of 9. To 5 The Musical will do just that,” said the group’s chairman Mark Cunningham, who is also directing and playing in the show.

With music and lyrics by Dolly, the show tells the story of three women workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. They

concoct a plan to kidnap him and turn the tables on their despicable foe. But events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit and all their plans are

put in jeopardy.

Inspired by the iconic 80s film the production is all about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business.

Playing the three women, who revolutionise office life, are Ellie Ashmore as Judy, Rachel Cooper Bassett as Doralee and Cara Chester as Violet. The role of the errant boss Franklyn Hart is played by director Mark.

The show opens on Wednesday, October 11 at Dronfield Civic Hall and continues with evening performances on Thursday and Friday of that week (7.30pm) with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2.30pm.

Tickets £15, call 0751 985 2244 or email [email protected]

*There’s another opportunity on November 3 to see the group’s Rail Britannia film which was shot entirely on location in and around Dronfield. The film tells the story of how Dronfield went from boom town to ghost town and features songs by Tommy Jones and traditional music. Tickets are £6 each and can be booked on the above phone number and email address.

